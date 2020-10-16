YOU Season 3 Casts Frenemies for Love and Joe!

When YOU Season 2 wrapped, Joe (Penn Badgley) was worried that moving to the suburbs was going to be boring.

Even though he impregnated Love (Victoria Pedretti), he was bored enough to start obsessing over his next door neighbor.

Now that YOU Season 3 is on track for a 2021 launch, details about new cast members are starting to spill out.

Netflix has confirmed fresh blood for the new season with the additions of Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans, Search Party) and Travis VanWinkle (The Last Ship).

Grant is on board as Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.

Given the murderous tendencies of not only Love, but also Joe, this could prove to be a mistake for Sherry.

Still, Joe wanted to kill Love at the close of YOU Season 2, so Love having an adversary could make Joe happy.

It's difficult to tell with those two!

VanWinkle is playing the wealthy and popular Cary, who invies Joe into his inner circle.

If you watch YOU online, you know Joe hated everything about Hollywood, so it will be fun to see whether his feelings have changed after everything that happened when he first arrived.

The series entered production on its second season earlier this year, with showrunner Sera Gamble posting a photo to Twitter to confirm the news.

"We've started work on season 3. Just thought you'd want to know. #YouNetflix," she said in February.

But this is not your typical year, so there's a good chance production was shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Badgley opened up about the big change for Love after her murderous reveal.

"She doesn't appear to be the same kind of person," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"She doesn't appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn't appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, God!"

Yep, we will be watching the third season when it drops.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.