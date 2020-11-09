9-1-1 Lone Star Season 2 Trailer Brings a Volcano to Texas

The 126 will face another big disaster during 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2.

FOX on Tuesday revealed the first footage of the new season, and it shows the team preparing to do battle with a volcano.

Well, they're going to at least attempt to save some lives.

The new clip shows a group of teenagers partying in a swimming pool, but their party is brought to a wild conclusion when lava rips through the bottom of the pool.

Talk about turning up the heat!

Yes, it's a wild development, but we've had a tornado, a tsunami, and a train crash on the franchis thus far.

As previously reported, 9-1-1 Season 4 will also feature a mudslide, which leads to the destruction of the Hollywood sign.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 launches Monday, Jan.18 at 9/8c out of the premiere of 9-1-1 Season 4.

The franchise will also be staging its first crossover during their upcoming seasons, with showrunner Tim Minear sharing a bunch of photos of the two worlds colliding.

It was previously reported that Liv Tyler is exiting the series after one season as a lead, but she could return down the line.

Gina Torres is stepping in as a series regular in her place.

She will play Tommy Vega, a parademic, who gave up her beloved job to raise her twin daughters, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything for her.

“With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family,” the official character description reads.

“Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.”

The rest of the cast includes Rob Low, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Julian Works, and Rafael Silva.

