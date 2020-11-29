90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 22 Review: Never Stop Fighting

It was an abundance of rings, big plans for the future, and causes to celebrate for some couples.

And for others, well, they have a rough road ahead of them, as we saw on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 Episode 22, the finale of the season.

After the conclusions drawn by the end of the installment, it's hard to say if our predictions are accurate. But for many of these couples, the Coronavirus pandemic drove a final nail in their coffin.

Again, it's almost difficult to watch how elated Jihoon and Deavan were on their wedding day when it all went downhill from there. The 45-minute time-limit on the wedding was stressful, and most brides-to-be would be a mess under such time constraints.

But I have to give them credit; it worked out well! The venue's location was beautiful, and they make sure the bride and groom are on full display on their special day.

Jihoon was hamming it up real good on the elevated runway leading to the officiator. They got through the vows and everything quickly.

No one told Deavan whether or not she was supposed to kiss him or bow or anything, but despite a few little flubs, she figured it out with ease.

She could even fit in a quick dance with her father at the end of the stage, and Jihoon did the same with Drascilla.

Jihoon's parents didn't understand the tradition, but Elicia loved the gesture.

Elicia looked beautiful in her traditional Korean garb, and it was so amusing for her to walk side-by-side with Jung down the runway in matching outfits with their stark differences. Elicia is so tall compared to Jung, and then, of course, she's a blond to Jung's brunette. They looked like dolls.

And Deavan was lovely in her wedding dress. All of her loved ones got misty-eyed, and Jihoon thought she was eye-catching.

It doesn't matter the wedding, or if you think the couple is in a relationship that's doomed. The moment when the bride walks down the aisle and the groom sees her -- that's the one that makes everything worthwhile.

Deavan and Jihoon had an impossibly fantastic day for their wedding, but then about four months later, she was packing her bags and returning to America.

The pandemic hit Deavan and Jihoon like a ton of bricks. It's ruined a lot of relationships after couples spent months stuck with one another.

Deavan and Jihoon had their problems without a global pandemic, so it's not a surprise that all of this exasperated them.

South Korea was the country with the second-highest rate at the time, and Seoul was a ghost-town. It was the equivalent of the eerie stillness of NYC.

You could tell that, while Deavan and Jihoon were having problems, Jihoon didn't know why exactly Deavan was leaving, and her rationale didn't make much sense either.

How does moving back to the States help them patch up their issues? Nothing about it made sense. Jihoon was confused, worried, and then resigned to Deavan's decision.

But he was fearful that if she left, it meant she wouldn't come back, and that's with his son. It's awful when the kids are involved. Someone, usually the woman, can hop on a plane and leave with the kids, and that could be the last that the fathers see of them.

Deavan and Jihoon started the installment on such a high note and ended on such a sad one. Considering we've known some of the things that transpired between them in the news, seeing the departure didn't clear anything up or give the slightest inkling as to how things got so bad.

Jihoon wasn't the only one confused; Yazan was too.

As the Brittany and Yazan saga came to a close to this season, three heroes emerged to our delight. Our favorite translator and MVP, Adam, Brittany's Bestie, Angela, and Yazan's cool AF brother, Obaida.

Let's start with our man Adam, the translator, who's doing the good work helping Yazan and Brittany understand each other. Maybe if Deavan and Jihoon had Adam, they wouldn't have been such a mess.

Adam doesn't just translate; the man conveys the appropriate sentiments that all parties are trying to express, and he breaks it all the way down as if he's a mediator and therapist, and I respect it.

He also has one of the best, most soothing voices.

Yazan was still trying to downplay the seriousness of the situation he was in if he married Brittany, and she felt as if she got a reality check and didn't know how to climb herself out of it.

Yazan was trying to cut corners in his explanations, but Adam wouldn't let him be as vague as Yazan probably would've preferred.

Brittany is afraid now. Her bubble burst, and she doesn't know what to do about it. It still doesn't feel as though Brittany ever intended to marry Yazan.

It still feels as though she was stringing him along. Their connection is such a bizarre one. You could tell from how he looks at her that he's head over heels in love. Brittany does have feelings for Yazan and cares about him, but I don't think it's the type of lifetime love.

Yazan kept hoping to get her to say that she wanted to marry him at some point, but she always found ways to avoid committing to him, and that's where it isn't fair.

Now, she feels as though she has to marry him to protect him. She wants to get him to America, and she doesn't know much about the visa process, but she assumes the marriage one is their best option.

Brittany left Jordan before their lockdown went into effect and the shut down the borders. Brittany met with Obaida again, and with Adam's help, she expressed how much she was entrusting him to look after Yazan while she was away.

They also told Obaida that Yazan planned on moving to the States. It doesn't seem as though it's something Yazan wants to do; he's only going along with it for Brittany, and you could tell Obaida sensed that.

But Obaida is willing to do whatever he can for his brother. He had his reservations about Brittany, but he could tell that she cares about Yazan. And he also could see that Yazan is in love with her.

Obaida promised to talk to their parents and clear things up so that their family will welcome Yazan again. He could at least squash the speculation that Brittany was a sex worker.

Brittany and Yazan's hushed whispers of goodbye felt so intimate, and we'll probably never fully understand the extent of their bond. Brittany's exit had a final tone to it.

The pandemic kept them apart for a long time, and it's doubtful they could sustain a relationship like this. We didn't get an update on the pair, so it's hard to say what the future holds for Brittany and Yazan.

Jenny and Sumit aren't on the path toward marriage either, thanks to Sumit's parents. Jenny suspected something like that would happen, and that's why she didn't want any parts of them.

However, Jenny also had to understand that Sumit couldn't give up his whole family for her. It's not realistic at all, especially when they're so tight-knit.

Sumit and his parents' argument got intense, but it hit a new level when his mother claimed she would commit suicide if Sumit married Jenny.

She went through all the theatrics and antics, and she even confronted Jenny and charged her up for taking advantage of Sumit and not treating him as a son.

Jenny was quick to bring up that Sumit's mother adored her the last time she was in India and stayed with them. However, they previously explained on the series that Sumit's parents thought Jenny was just a friend of Sumit's, and they treated her as a guest and like family.

They had no idea she was sneaking into Sumit's room after hours and so much more, so it was not the best thing to bring up on Jenny's part considering the circumstances.

However, the emotional manipulation that Sumit's mother used against him was so disturbing. What made it worse was knowing that Sumit has struggled with suicide ideations and attempts himself.

It was as if his mother used the worst possible thing against him, and she dismissed her son's struggles in the process. It was sickening.

He couldn't ignore his mother saying something like that, and he had no way of knowing if she was serious. But he didn't want to have that on his conscience if she was.

And you could tell his mother knew what she was doing; she smirked after she said it and thought it worked. Instead, Sumit compromised. He wouldn't marry Jenny, but she wasn't going anywhere, and he was staying with her.

Jenny has to go back to the States, and without marriage, she'll have to find another path toward citizenship if she wants to spend her life with Sumit.

Jenny feels like a fool since this is the third time she's come to India for Sumit, and she doesn't know if she can do it again. However, while they didn't have their ring ceremony, Sumit did give her a promise ring.

I don't know if that's enough for Jenny, but it's working out for them now.

Ari and Bini are making it work, too. And speaking of rings, he gave her one.

Bini was ecstatic about celebrating his favorite holiday, Timkat, an orthodox celebration of Jesus' baptism. He wanted to share it with Ari and Avi.

But, of course, it couldn't happen without a hitch. Neurotic Ari spazzed out again when she got to the celebration, and it was too many people.

Despite the dozens of kids and infants there, she was afraid someone would hit or hurt Avi. She once again behaved as though Bini was incompetent and couldn't carry his own child. She claimed the music was too loud, the people were too pushy, and she was afraid that Avi was getting upset.

Now, maybe he was, but from the footage they showed us, Avi was happily asleep the majority of the time and was otherwise unbothered. It was Ari doing all the hollering and crying.

Ari also wanted to put a time limit on how much time Bini could spend at the celebration. She wanted him to enjoy himself, but also not too much.

Ari wanted to leave with the baby, but then she didn't want Bini to stay at the festival either.

It was hilarious when Bini said that Ari was behaving as if she was afraid to get wet and that it was the evil spirit inside of her, afraid of the Holy Water.

I mean, it was inappropriate, but it was funny. Bini also called Ari selfish and annoying, and he isn't exactly wrong. You rarely hear Bini lose his patience.

Nevertheless, he wanted to marry her and leave it to Ari to somehow eff up her own proposal day because of her being, well, Ari.

Bless his heart, Bini proposed to her at the festival, and he had a banner that came a few minutes too late. He put the ring in a lemon as part of the day's celebration tradition, and Ari said yes.

Oh, Bini and Ari, it's been a ride with you two. Mazel tov!

But who are we kidding? The wedding celebration we're thrilled about is Kenny and Armando.

Unlike some of the other couples, the pandemic brought them closer together. They spent time with each other and Hannah, and they solidified their happy family.

Armando got the alert that the office approved their wedding, and they'll have no issue getting married now.

While it's still bullshite that they have to go through any of this, it was worth celebrating when they got affirmation.

Both of them got so emotional, and little Hannah was excited about her fathers getting married. They're such a happy little family, and they've been the bright spot of the season.

Kenny prepared the most romantic day on the beach. He and Armando had matching white shirts and wine and food on the beach.

And he prepared horse-riding for them. You guys, Kenny and Armando, literally rode off into the sunset together on horseback. It doesn't get any cuter than that.

Armando is also more comfortable in his skin and his relationship. He credits Kenny for helping him accept himself, and he wasn't afraid to be with Kenny out in the opening.

They're living their best lives and living out loud. It's what they deserve.

It was a hell of a season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. What were your favorite moments? Are you surprised by any of the outcomes? Hit the comments below!

