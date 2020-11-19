ABC Midseason Schedule: The Rookie Returns, Grey's Anatomy Gets a Lengthy Hiatus

ABC on Thursday announced its midseason schedule, and there are some big surprises.

We'll start with the good news.

The Rookie Season 3 has a return date!

The Nathan Fillion-led drama series will (finally!) return to the air Sunday, January 3, at 10/9c.

ABC has revealed that Nolan is “nearing the end of his training” and facing “his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth” on the new batch of episodes.

Meanwhile, black-ish is leaving Wednesdays behind in 2021, and will move back to Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning January 26.

It will be paired with spinoff series, mixed-ish.

The decision to move the series comes as the network wants to make way for Kyra Sedwick comedy series, Call Your Mother, which will arrive on the network Wednesday, January 13.

ABC has also announced that Thursday dramas, Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, and A Million Little Things will go on a near-three month hiatus after their fall runs wrap on December 17.

The news was expected given that ABC previously announced an unscripted string programming on the night for early 2021.

The network has not announced the episode orders for either series, but it's likely to be less than usual, unless the network plans on airing them into the summer, which would not be surprising.

All told, here is the full list of changes coming to ABC in 2021.

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

10 pm The Rookie (Season 3 premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

10 pm The Good Doctor (Midseason premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8 pm The Goldbergs (Midseason premiere)

8:30 pm American Housewife (Midseason premiere)

9 pm The Conners (Midseason premiere)

9:30 pm Call Your Mother (Series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

10 pm For Life (Midseason premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

9 pm black-ish (New time slot)

9:30 pm mixed-ish (Season 2 premiere)

10 pm Big Sky (Midseason premiere)

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8 pm Station 19 (Midseason premiere)

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy (Midseason premiere)

10 pm A Million Little Things (Midseason premiere)

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.