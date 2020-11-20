Black Lightning Ending After Four Seasons at The CW

The CW is saying goodbye to another superhero drama this season.

The network announced Monday that the upcoming fourth season of Black Lightning will be its last.

“When we first started the Black Lightning journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre,” executive producer Salim Akil said in a statement.

“The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities.”

He continued, “Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible."

I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture.”

“I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey,” he concluded.

“While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller.”

Black Lightning stars Cress Williams as Jefferson Pierce, China Anne McClain as Jennifer Pierce, Nafessa Williams as Anissa Pierce, Christine Adams as Lynn Stewart, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III as Tobias Whale, James Remar as Peter Gambi, Chantal Thuy as Grace Choi, and Calloway as Khalil Payne.

The end date announcement for Black Lightning is somewhat surprising, especially considering the series is still pretty early into its run.

Still, it was recently revealed that a spinoff is in the works, starring Calloway, and the backdoor pilot is set to air next year.

“Khalil Payne is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA," reads the official description of the series.

"After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace, but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller."

"As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission — bring justice where he once gave out punishment — but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller.”

The news comes just months after it was announced that Supergirl will be wrapping with its upcoming sixth season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.