Carly Hughes Departs American Housewife, Alleges “Toxic Environment” and “Discrimination”

Carly Hughes is saying goodbye to American Housewife, it has been announced.

The actress, who played Angela during the first four seasons, last appeared on American Housewife Season 5 Episode 1, which was a holdover following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carly's name was subsequently removed from the series, leading to speculation about her exit.

Hughes is bowing out of the series following claims of a "toxic environment" and "discrimination," Deadline reports.

“I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife,” Hughes told Deadline in statement.

“I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination," she continued.

"As a Black woman in entertainment I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve – to be treated equally."

"I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

Deadline notes that Hughes made allegations that triggered an investigation.

Following the investigation, series creator Sarah Dunn was removed from the show as an active producer, while Mark J. Greenberg is no longer a line producer.

Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz, American Housewife showrunners, were also required to undergo sensitivity training.

A spokesperson for American Housewife spokesperson called Hughes “a valued member of the cast,” and stressed that the show hoped she would return for the current fifth season.

“The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on,” they said.

“We wish her nothing but the best.”

American Housewife is headlined by Katy Mixon as a wife and mother who tries to maintain her sense of self and family while dealing with the wealthy, pretentious, arrogant housewives and their children in her new hometown.

