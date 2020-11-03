Cheryl Burke Talks Quitting Dancing With the Stars: ‘It’s Time To Hang Up Those Shoes’

Cheryl Burke's days at Dancing With the Stars appear to be numbered.

The professional, who has appeared on the series since 2006, has hinted at retiring from the series.

Burke talked about her future on the series on the November 2 episode of Chicks in the Office, per Us Weekly.

“My hips don’t lie, and I’m starting to get tendonitis. For a woman, as far as ballroom dancing competitively goes, normally in their 30s [they retire]. I’m 36, so it’s time to hang up those shoes,” she said.

Cheryl is well-known for being a force in the ballroom, coming in 1st place with her celebrity partner on her first two seasons with the show.

“‘Oh, here comes Cheryl doing the same choreography, just going slow but in her head, she thinks she’s going that fast,'” Cheryle joked, adding that she doesn't want to be on the show when she's old, outstaying her welcome.

“I don’t want to… be a dancer and have my partner having to be like, ‘Can’t lift.’ There’s a time and a place for it all.”

Dancing With the Stars has had a revolving door of pro performers, and Burke has taken some time off in the past.

Burke is paired up with AJ McLean during the current season and they have consistently delivered show-stopping performances.

They do stand a great chance at making it to the end of the game.

Despite thinking her days of dancing are coming to an end, Burke has said that she wouldn't mind being a judge.

She said that having a fourth person on the panel would be "fine," noting that "five seconds" to speak would be enough.

“It would be really great for me just to use my mouth and not my body,” she said.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.