Dancing With the Stars' Chrishell Stause Shuts Down Gleb Savchenko Romance Rumors

Gleb Savchenko may be divorcing his wife Elena Samodanova, and it appears Chrishell Stause is being needlessly brought into the drama surrounding the former couple.

In a statement to various outlets, Elena claimed that her husband cheated on her multiple times.

"After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough. Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together," Elena said in the statement.

"But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart," she added.

"No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn."

"Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way."

Given that Gleb has been paired up with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause this season on Dancing With the Stars, fans started to question whether the pair had been romantically linked during their time working together.

Stause has come out to shut down those rumors during a recent post on her Instagram Stories.

"As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more," she wrote.

"I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."

For his part, Savchenko has opened up about the accusations in an interview with Us Weekly.

“While I will continue to respect the privacy of my family, I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed," he told the outlet.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic. Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split."

"Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.