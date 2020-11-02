Dancing With the Stars Stunner: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Exit

Dancing With the Stars is losing one of Season 29's most promising contestants.

Jeannie Mai has given up her place on the ABC reality series due to an urgent health concern.

Mai broke the news on Good Morning America on Monday. She revealed that she has been diagnosed with epiglottitis, an inflammatory and potentially life-threatening condition of the throat that can cause swelling and block air to the lungs.

She been hospitalized to address the diagnosis.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” Mai said in a statement.

“I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits, physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come.”

Brandon Armstrong, who was paired with Mai on the current season added that he is “devastated” departing the show earlier than planned, but stressed that "Jeannie’s health does come first.”

"Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention," said DWTS in a statement.

"Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."

The show also confirmed that tonight's planned double elimination will not be going ahead.

"Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination."

Mai has been a favorite ever since debuting on the competition series, and has garnered rave reviews from the judges.

These rave reviews have translated into robust scores, meaning that Mai had a solid chance of winning the Mirrorball Trophy.

Fans were quick to light up social media in response to the exit.

"Oh no!!!!! @jeanniemai I always look forward to your dances, your energy and your overall radiance, but your health is way more important than anything. Wishing you a speedy recovery," said one fan.

Another added, "I am so sad to hear this. Pensive face She has been an amazing competitor this season on @DancingABC !!!! We’ll miss you @jeanniemai !!!!! Hope you get well soon."

Dancing With the Stars continues tonight at 8/7c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.