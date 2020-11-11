Emily in Paris: Will it Return for Season 2?

Emily's journey in Paris will not be cut short.

Netflix on Wednesday announced a second season renewal for Emily in Paris, coming a little over a month after its first season hit the streaming service.

Lily Collins plays Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company — and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends, and navigating new romances.

The series co-stars Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) along with Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!), Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass), Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra), Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) and Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin).

Recurring cast includes Kate Walsh (The Umbrella Academy), William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction), and Arnaud Viard (Clara et Moi).

Emily in Paris Season 1 wrapped with Gabriel preparing to leave the French capital to open his own restaurant in Normandy.

He broke up with Cami because she was not prepared to leave Paris, but when he decided to stay behind, it seemingly cleared the way for a pairing between Gabriel and Emily.

But will it be cut short?

The final scene found Cami texting Emily and asking her to talk. Yep, it's going to be crazy.

Emily in Paris is produced by Darren Star Productions, Jax Media and MTV Studios.

In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Lily Collins also serving as producer on the series.

Zoe Cassavetes, Andrew Fleming and Peter Lauer direct with Star’s longtime collaborator Patricia Field consulting on costume design with Marylin Fitoussi.

The series had a bit of a mixed response, with some finding it a great escapist series for these dark times, while others felt it was littered with stereotypes about the French.

Still, the series was a hit for Netflix, so that's something.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.