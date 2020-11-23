Fear the Walking Dead Showrunners Talk Potential Return of Kim Dickens

Ever since Kim Dickens was written out of Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been lobbying for her return.

If you watch Fear the Walking Dead online, you know Madison (Dickens) was seemingly killed off during Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

In surprising scenes, she sacrificed her life to save everyone else in the stadium.

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 -- the recent midseason finale, Alicia tells Charlie that she wants to return to the aforementioned stadium, clear out the walkers, and make it their home again.

It was a surprising way to bring up the past, but fans have been wondering whether Madison could have actually survived and saved Morgan after his brush with death at the close of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5.

To date, we have no hints or clues as to who saved Morgan, fueling the speculation that Madison could still be alive.

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who both made the decision to write out Kim's character, are not ruling out a comeback.

"There's always a chance. There's always a chance," Goldberg said in an interview with ComicBook.com.

"We can't say much else about who saved Morgan, other than we saw the note. We saw that it was someone with an ulterior motive who said that Morgan still had things to do."

"It's someone that Morgan doesn't know. We know that from the note, also."

"I think when we do reveal who that person is who saved them, that note is going to take on a whole new level of resonance in terms of what it means."

While Alicia has since abandoned her plan to return to the stadium, but could you imagine if she did return and her mother had already set up a community there?

Fear the Walking Dead has lost a lot of cast members during its time on the air, but Madison is the biggest casualty to date.

She was Fear the Walking Dead's Rick, and was never given long enough to flesh out her character and her arc.

What do you think of the potnetial comeback? Should Madison be a part of the show?

Hit the comments.

Fear the Walking Dead returns in 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.