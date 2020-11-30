Felicity Huffman Eyes TV Return in ABC Baseball Comedy

Felicity Huffman has lined up her TV comeback.

Deadline is reporting that the Desperate Housewives actress is returning to ABC to headline a single-camera comedy opposite Zack Gottsagen.

Penned by Becky Hartman Edwards, the potential series is inspired by Susan Savage, the real-life owner of the Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats.

"A funny, surprising and occasionally heartbreaking half-hour about love, loss, family and Triple-A baseball, the project stars Huffman as the unlikely owner of a minor-league baseball team," reads the description of the series.

"After suddenly losing her husband and inheriting his beloved team, she is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her oldest son (Gottsagen), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her work family and the Sacramento community at large."

"This is the story of a woman navigating grief, local politics and the business of sports and learning not just to adjust, but to thrive."

Hartman Edwards, Huffman and Savage serve as executive producers on the project.

The pilot order marks Huffman's first TV role since she completed her prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud following her role in the college admissions scandal.

Huffman has appeared in multiple series for ABC, so this is a return home of sorts for the actress.

She garnered acclaim for her roles on Sports Night, Desperate Housewives, and American Crime.

She won an Emmy for playing Lynette Scavo on Desperate Housewives.

Her most recent role on the small screen was in Netflix's When They See Us, a limited series from Ava Duvernay.

It's becoming increasingly difficult for TV series to break out on the broadcast networks, what with the rise of streaming services.

Whether viewers will continue to follow Huffman to new shows, we don't know, but this one will probably have a lot of attention as her TV return.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.