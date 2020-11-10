FOX Sets Premiere Dates for 9-1-1, The Resident, and More!

2021 will mark the return of many FOX fan-favorites.

The broadcast network unveiled premiere dates for a string of returning shows, as well as some new additions to its roster.

Before the network rings in the new year, The Masked Dancer will shake out of the gate on Sunday, December 27, with a special preview ahead of its Wednesday, January 6 regular debut.

As a spinoff of The Masked Singer, we're sure this one will be a hit.

On Sunday, January 3, Call Me Kat, a remake of the hit U.K. comedy series, Miranda, will finally see the light of day.

The Big Bang Theory veteran, Mayim Bialik, leads the cast as the titular character.

Call Me Kat leads into the final season premiere of the Tim Allen-fronted Last Man Standing.

The beloved series will wrap after its ninth season overall, and third on FOX.

The Simpsons and Bless The Harts will also air that night.

Viewers will then have to tune in on Thursdays to watch Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing as both shows make their time-period debuts on the night on January 7.

They will air out of Hell's Kitchen, which is debuting its 19th season.

Tuesday, January 12 marks the returns of both The Resident and Prodigal Son.

Monday, January 18 brings the 9-1-1 franchise back to the air, with the original series airing in the 8/7c slot and its spinoff 9-1-1 Lone Star in the 9/8c slot.

All told, have a look at the full schedule below.

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

8 pm The Masked Dancer series premiere

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm Call Me Kat series premiere

8:30 pm Last Man Standing final season premiere

9 pm The Simpsons (special time)

9:30 pm Bless the Harts (special time)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm The Masked Dancer (time slot premiere)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 19 premiere

9 pm Call Me Kat (time slot premiere)

9:30 pm Last Man Standing (time slot premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 12

8 pm The Resident Season 4 premiere

9 pm Prodigal Son Season 2 premiere

MONDAY, JAN. 18

8 pm 9-1-1 Season 4 premiere

9 pm 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 premiere

