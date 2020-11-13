Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion Scheduled at HBO Max -- Watch the Trailer!

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast will assemble on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19.

Will Smith took to social media Friday to announce a premiere date and trailer for the project.

In the unscripted special, Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on set in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show.

Recorded on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.

Sadly, James Avery — who played beloved family patriarch Philip Banks — died in 2013.

He is remembered in the clip from the special, as Smith recalls the beloved scene where Will realized his dad had left him for a second time.

“I just wanted him to think I was good,” Smith says.

“I fall into his arms at the end of the scene, and he’s holding me… The shot pans off and he whispers in my ear, ‘Now that’s acting.'”

As previously announced, the special will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and a look at the cultural impact the series has had since its debut 30 years ago.

Marcus Raboy (Laugh Aid, Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It”) directs the special, which is executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is also getting the reboot treatment, with a drama series reimagining landing a two-season order at Peacock.

Have a look at the first footage of the reunion featuring the cast and crew of the original series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.