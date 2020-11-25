Gossip Girl, Hart of Dixie, and The Office Among Shows Leaving Netflix

December is supposed to be a happy month, but if you're in the middle of streaming a long-running series on Netflix, we have some bad news.

Many popular shows are exiting Netflix during the final month of the year, so you'll need to plan your binge accordingly.

As previously reported, Hart of Dixie will be leaving the streaming service. All four seasons of the Rachel Bilson-fronted drama will say goodbye to streaming on December 14.

We're also saying goodbye to all seven seasons of The West Wing. The political drama's seven seasons will disappear on December 24.

If you want to continue watching, you'll need to dig out the DVDs or sign up to HBO Max, where the series will be available to stream in its entirety.

December 30 marks the final day Dexter, Hell on Wheels, and Nurse Jackie will be available to stream on Netflix.

The news for Dexter comes just weeks after a revival was announced, meaning that many people will probably be in the midst of re-watching the entire series.

December 31 will say goodbye to Gossip Girl and The Office. The latter has been named one of the streamer's top shows on several occasions.

The Office, however, is on the move. It will air on NBC Universal-owned streamer, Peacock, early next year.

Netflix was once the only streamer on the block, but with media conglomerates opening their own streaming services, they are clawing back their content to lure new subscribers.

All told, have a look at the full list of shows exiting Netflix in December.

Leaving 12/8/20:

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 12/14/20:

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 12/24/20:

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 12/30/20:

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

LEAVING 12/31:

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office: Seasons 1-9

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.