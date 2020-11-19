Grey’s Anatomy Star Camilla Luddington Hits Back at Criticism Over Wearing KN95 Masks On Set

Grey's Anatomy finally returned for its 17th season last week.

As the first season produced with strict COVID-19 prevention protocols in place, there were some big changes.

For a start, the series addressed the pandemic during its two-hour premiere.

One viewer, however, took issue with the cast personal protective equipment amid the pandemic that has left nationwide shortages.

“A disposable mask will work just fine,” the Twitter user wrote.

Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo Wilson on the series, quickly chimed in with her thoughts on the matter.

“If you see any of us wearing KN95s behind the scenes it’s because we are wearing our costume masks. We don’t also get an extra KN95 to wear between takes,” she responded via Twitter.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 production kicked off in September and the series is set to air through December 17, and wrap with a fall finale after its sixth episode.

The cast and crew have been sharing a wealth of behind the scenes images, which show everyone adhering to the protocols that are in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff has been open about the protocols.

“It’s social distancing, it’s masks, it’s visors — it’s masks on the actors between takes and during rehearsals,” she explained to Variety in October.

“It’s just shocking how slowly we’re having to move. … It changes the feeling of the show. It changes the pacing of the show. It is what it is.”

The good news is that the series has managed to safely produce episodes, leaving Vernoff proud about the accomplishment.

“I keep saying to people, ‘No, no really, we’ve actually reinvented the wheel. We are changing everything everyone has ever understood about how you make television,'” she said in the interview.

“Everything is changing.”

The series donated the extra medical supplies they had on set to professionals on the front line earlier this year.

