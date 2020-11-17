Gwen Stefani Threatens to Quit The Voice After 'Worst Thing Ever'

Gwen Stefani had quite the decision to make on Monday's new episode of The Voice.

In fact, the coach even contemplated quitting the NBC juggernaut because of the decision.

Yikes, right?

The episode in question featured the latest round of battles, and boy, it was a wild ride from start to finish.

Stefani's Larriah Jackson, 15, and Carter Rubin, 14, took of part in the final Battle Round with a duet of Meghan Trainor and John Legend's "Like I'm Gonna Lose You."

It was clearly a big moment from the jump because the kids had to perform the song in front of Legend.

"Oh, so John Legend is going to be right there," Rubin said.

"It’s intimidating to be one of the younger ones because everyone here is so insanely talented."

While the battles are typically for the coaches to make a decision over who they want to advance to the next stage of the competition, it was not easy for Stefani.

"That was so well done. … Like, you are 14 and 15," said Kelly Clarkson, who could not say anything bad about either performer, telling Stefani, "You are so screwed."

Blake Shelton chimed in to remind Stefani she's "contractually obligated to pick."

"Usually I’m very judgey when it comes to songs I recorded, but I was thoroughly impressed with your take on the song."

But Legend did have a person in mind to take the win, but not how you would expect.

"Carter, you know I wanted you on my team. I was a little bit hurt when you didn’t pick me."

"Why are you shaming a 14-year-old," Clarkson responded.

All of this played out as Stefani continued to waiver over the decision.

Host Carson Daly turned the heat up and told Stefani she needed to make a decision.

That's when things got crazy. Stefani got up from her chair and declared:

"I’m going to quit now."

"That was the worst thing ever, to have to choose," Stefani said.

"They were equally so deserving to move forward."

While Stefani ultimately chose Rubin as the winner, she found a way to keep Jackson in the competition by using her save.

"You have too much to give to the world, so I’m so glad I got to save you."

Shelton is now the only coach with a save in the competition.

"I think premature button-pushing is a problem with these other three coaches," Shelton said.

"I don’t know why in the world you would use your steal button in the first couple of Battles. You really got to settle down."

What did you think of the wild scenes?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.