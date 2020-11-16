Kelsey Grammer & Alec Baldwin Comedy From Modern Family Co-Creator Nabs ABC Series Order

ABC is lining up some comedy powerhouses for next season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are joining forces for a comedy series with Modern Family co-creator Chris Lloyd and Vali Chandrasekaran.

The project "revolves around three guys who were roommates in their 20s until their warring egos drove them apart who reunite decades later for one more run at the lives they’ve always wanted."

Lloyd previously worked with Grammer on Frasier as well as Back to You, while Baldwin worked with Chandrasekaran on 30 Rock.

Baldwin and Grammer will exec produce alongside Lloyd, Chandrasekaran, Jason Schrift, Matt DelPiano, Tom Russo, Adam Griffin, and Jeff Morton.

Lloyd is best known for being one of the creative forces behind Modern Family, and was recently eyeing spinoffs of the recently wrapped comedy series.

Baldwin is also attached to the cast of Peacock limited series Dr. Death, and continues to appear on Saturday Night Live.

He is best known for his role on 30 Rock.

Grammer is coming off a one-season stint on Proven Innocent, which was canceled after a single season.

He is also well-known for his roles The Last Tycoon, Partners, Boss, Hank, Wings, Frasier, and Cheers.

With the series bypassing pilot stage and nabbing a series order, it means it should be on the air at some point during the next TV season.

ABC was forced to roll some of its pilots to this development season after the COVID-19 pandemic forced many of them to shut down before even filming a single scene.

National Parks Service, Harlem's Kitchen, Triage, The Wonder Years, Wreckage, Adopted, Prospect, Bossy, and Home Economics are still alive at the network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.