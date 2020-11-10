Netflix Announces Fate of The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy will not fall prey to the cancellation gods at Netflix.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the beloved superhero drama has been picked up for a 10-part third season.

What's more, Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore have all been confirmed to reprise their roles.

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) is also set to return as Showrunner and Executive Producer, so the series remains in great hands.

Executive Producers for Season 3 alongside Blackman include Jeff F. King (EP/D), Mike Richardson (EP), Keith Goldberg (EP), Jesse McKeown (EP), Gerard Way (Co-EP), and Gabriel Bá (Co-EP).

Production is set to get underway in February in Toronto, Canada, likely meaning that fans will have a longer wait for the third season.

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 bowed July 31, 2020 and regularly appeared on the Nielsen streaming chart, meaning the show was likely another success story for Netflix.

"Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya’s 2019 apocalypse was risky," reads the official logline.

"Well, he was right - the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960."

"Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they’re the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which - spoiler alert! - turns out is a result of the group’s disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?)."

"Now the Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse."

"All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. But seriously, no pressure or anything."

The Umbrella Academy Season 2 was a roaring success in the quality department, so we're intrigued to see what's next.

Watch the series on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.