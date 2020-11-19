One Chicago: New Episodes Postponed to 2021!

NBC had some bad news for fans of Chicago Med, Fire, and PD Wednesday night.

All three shows have will not return with new episodes until January 2021.

The bombshell news dropped after each of the shows aired the second episodes of their current seasons, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's certainly strange to air two episodes and then enter an extended hiatus, but it seems the recent shutdown for Chicago Fire is to blame.

Production was halted earlier this month and is set to resume in the coming days.

With all three shows sharing the same world and characters moving between shows regularly, it seems the production woes have had a knock-on effect on the other series in the franchise.

Fellow Chicago drama, Chicago Med was shut down earlier this season for two weeks due to positive tests associated with production.

So, it appears that getting episodes of the shows ready, all while sharing the same world is proving to be a logistical nightmare.

Med's shutdown earlier this year is not thought to have affected the current season because the series commenced production earlier than the other shows.

Additionally, there are typically crossovers between the shows, which could also explain the lengthier than usual delays.

As previously reported, all three shows are producing 15 episodes for their current seasons, meaning that fans have 13 of each for the first half of 2021.

With increased safety protocols due to the pandemic, episodes are taking longer to produce, and with shows being halted at short notice, it is proving to be difficult for networks.

This Is Us, despite having no shut down since commencing production, wrapped its short fall run after four episodes this week, and is also coming back in January.

Of the other shows on the air, ABC has announced that The Good Doctor will conclude for the year after its fifth episode of the season.

What do you think of this news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.