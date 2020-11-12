Ryan Murphy Teases American Horror Story Spinoff

The world of American Horror Story will expand.

That much we've known for some time now.

Each episode of the series will be self-contained, taking the form of an episodic anthology.

Series co-creator Ryan Murphy took to social media this week to give fans their first glimpse at American Horror Stories.

The photo depicts someone with a broken face, and a spider in the inside.

Have a look for yourself.

"It's the AHS spin off," Murphy shared.

"We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow..."

The good news is that some cast members fans have grown accustomed to will be taking part in the spinoff.

A one-episode stint is much easier to manage than a full season stint, so could we get back cast members such as Jessica Lange?

We hope so!

The spinoff will not be airing on FX, however.

It was previously announced that it would be exclusive to FX on Hulu, a new strand of FX programming that doesn't actually air on the linear cabler.

Instead, Hulu gets to air the shows.

The parent series remains an FX original, but episodes hit Hulu a day after they air on the cabler.

What's more, the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down. The regular series has been renewed through its 13th season.

Despite fading in live+same day ratings, it is a force in delayed viewing, regularly eking out a victory among other shows on cable.

What are your thoughts on the spinoff?

Will you watch it?

Hit the comments below.

