Shameless Season 11 Trailer: Can The Gallaghers Survive Gentrification?

Things are changing in the South Side.

Showtime on Tuesday dropped the full-length trailer for Shameless Season 11, and it's going to be tough to say goodbye.

There are many big talking points after the trailer, which finds Frank vowing to beat the gentrification of the South Side.

He makes it his mission to make his neighborhood dangerous all over again, but it appears that his plan may prove to be too little, too late.

Meanwhile, Ian and Mickey are still struggling to define their relationship despite getting married.

They need to arrive at a "mutual understanding" of how their marriage will work, but nothing is ever easy for them.

Returning Sunday, Dec. 8, Shameless‘ farewell features returning cast members include William H. Macy (as Frank), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Kate Miner (Tami), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Noel Fisher (Mickey), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), Christian Isaiah (Liam), Shanola Hampton (V), and Steve Howey (Kev).

“The final season of Shameless finds the Gallagher family and the South Side at a crossroads, with changes caused by the COVID pandemic, gentrification and aging to reconcile,” reads the official logline.

“As Frank confronts his own mortality and family ties in his alcoholic and drug induced twilight years, Lip struggles with the prospect of becoming the family’s new patriarch."

"Newlyweds Ian and Mickey are figuring out the rules and responsibilities of being in a committed relationship while Deb embraces her individuality and single motherhood."

"Carl finds an unlikely new career in law enforcement and Kevin and V struggle to decide whether a hard life on the South Side is worth fighting for.”

It's still unclear whether Emmy Rossum will return as Fiona, but given that she is busy filming Angelyne for Peacock, it's unlikely.

Have a look at the full trailer below.

