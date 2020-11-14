The Order Canceled at Netflix

School is out forever ... at least on Netflix's The Order.

The supernatural drama series has been canceled after two seasons, according to its creator, Dennis Heaton.

Heaton broke the news in a series of Tweets.

"For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for @netflix," he wrote.

"It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren't returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching."

He then offered up some spoilers about what would have happened in the third season.

"Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong," he wrote.

"Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her."

The show followed a "college freshman Jack Morton, who joins a fabled secret society, The Order, where he is thrust into a world of magic, monsters, and intrigue. As Jack goes deeper, he uncovers dark family secrets and an underground battle between werewolves and the magical dark arts."

It is "a magical and terrifying journey to uncover our true selves — and the monsters that hide within."

The series starred Jake Manley as Jack Morton, Sarah Grey as Alyssa Drake, Matt Frewer as Pete Morton, Sam Trammell as Eric Clarke, and Max Martini as Edward Coventry / Grand Magus.

Given that the second season launched in June, it seemed a cancellation was inevitable given the long wait in announcing the show's future.

The series joins cancellations like The Society, GLOW, Altered Carbon, and I Am Not Okay With This.

No reason has been given for the cancellation, but it's likely the increased production costs due to COVID-19 protocols would have been too much to sustain the show.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.