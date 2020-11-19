The Walking Dead Return Date Set at AMC: Get All the Details!

The Walking Dead's bonus episodes have a premiere date.

AMC announced today that the new episodes will premiere Sunday, February 28 at 9pm ET/8c.

All six episodes will also debut early on AMC+, the premium streaming bundle, every Thursday prior to the episodes' linear premieres on Sundays, beginning February 25.

New guest stars featured in these episodes include Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays and Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah, among others.

The cabler also released a new table read clip from one of the new episodes, "One More" featuring Ross Marquand, Seth Gilliam, Robert Patrick, and narrated by Josh McDermitt which can be viewed here.

On The Walking Dead Season 10, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War.

The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed, and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle.

Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another.

Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.

In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake.

The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides.

As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

Episode descriptions have also been released.

EPISODE 1017 - "Home Sweet Home"

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan,) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat.

Director: David Boyd

Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed

EPISODE 1018 - "Find Me"

An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest.

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews

EPISODE 1019 - "One More"

Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes

EPISODE 1020 - "Splinter"

Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse

EPISODE 1021 - "Diverged"

Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent?

Director: David Boyd

Writer: Heather Bellson

EPISODE 1022 - "Here's Negan"

Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future.

Director: Laura Belsey

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

