TV Ratings: Big Sky Rises in Week 2

ABC may have a hit on its hands.

Big Sky Season 1 Episode 2 rose a bit from last week's fast national result.

The new series delivered 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating in the demo.

Given that shows typically drop in the vicinity of 10 to 20 percent post-premiere, this is a great result.

The show was likely helped by the strong lead in from The Bachelorette, which had 4.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating earlier in the night.

Over on CBS, the 400th episode of NCIS got no bump, drawing 9.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating in the demo.

FBI was also steady with 8.2 million viewers and a 0.8 rating, while FBI: Most Wanted inched up a tenth to 5.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

Over on NBC, The Voice lost two-tenths in the demo, coming down to 6.8 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

An encore of The Weakest Link drew 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Closing out the night for NBC was Transplant at a steady 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

FOX's Next continued with 0.9 million viewers and a paltry 0.2 rating. Enjoy the show while it lasts, FOX has already canceled it.

The CW's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life continued with 530,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating in the demo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.