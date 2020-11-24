TV Ratings: The Good Doctor Stabilizes

It's been a down season for The Good Doctor, which returned after an extended hiatus earlier this month.

In the latest figures, however, the series is starting to show some stability.

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 4 drew 4.4 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

Before that, the season finale of Dancing With the Stars did 6.1 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

The ABC ratings could be scrambled due to NFL preemptions.

Over on NBC, The Voice tied DWTS for the demo win.

The reality series delivered 6.8 million total viewers.

The CW returned to Star's Hollow with the airing of Part 1 of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

It averaged 480,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating over two hours.

FOX went with LA's Finest (1.6 million/0.3 rating) and Filthy Rich (1.2 million/0.3 rating).

Both shows have been canceled, but FOX may still air the second season of LA's Finest.

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.3 million/0.8 rating) and All Rise (4 million/0.5 rating) were steady.

Meanwhile, Bob Hearts Abishola (4.7 million/0.6 rating) slipped and Bull (4.6 million/0.5 rating) ticked up.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.