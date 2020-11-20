Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 1

at .

Did Eddie survive?

On A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1, Eddie's fate was revealed as Katherine leaned on her friends for support. 

Darcy and Gary - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1

Meanwhile, Rome and Regina faced a tough decision about the future of their family. 

Elsewhere, Maggie jump started her new life in Oxford, but she couldn't help but look to the past for help finding her way. 

Watch A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1 Online

Use the video above to watch A Million Little Things online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1 Quotes

Gary: Where is Lindsay anyway?
Delilah Katherine kicked her out.
Darcy: Good. Sorry, but as soon as Lindsay got back into town, Eddie went to a bar. I don't blame Katherine for kicking her out.

Gina: I can't do this right now, Rome. I can't.
Rome: Eddie has been in an accident, and they're airlifting him to Boston General. 
Gina: My God.
Rome: It doesn't sound good.

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1

A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1 Photos

Katherine's Bestie - tall - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
Waiting for News - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
Maggie in England - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
A New Bond - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
Arriving in England - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
Darcy and Gary - A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
  1. A Million Little Things
  2. A Million Little Things Season 3
  3. A Million Little Things Season 3 Episode 1
  4. Watch A Million Little Things Online: Season 3 Episode 1