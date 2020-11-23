Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 7

What happened to Alicia?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7, the beloved character was kidnapped and left for dead by a new villain.

Meanwhile, Virginia set out to find her sister, but quickly realized that she could have been kidnapped.

Who did she think was to blame?

Elsewhere, a surprising face from the past gave Alicia a shock.

