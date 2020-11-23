Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 7

What happened to Alicia?

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7, the beloved character was kidnapped and left for dead by a new villain. 

A Tense Battle - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7

Meanwhile, Virginia set out to find her sister, but quickly realized that she could have been kidnapped. 

Who did she think was to blame?

Elsewhere, a surprising face from the past gave Alicia a shock. 

Use the video above to watch Fear the Walking Dead online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 Quotes

Strand: Alicia, what are you doing?
Alicia: I'm doing what you asked me to.

I want all of them -- all of them who were at the gulch.

Virginia

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7 Photos

Charlie Arrives - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7
A Tense Battle - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7
Alicia With Her Stick - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7
Alicia Stands - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7
Dakota and WHO? - Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 7
