Watch Grey's Anatomy Online: Season 17 Episode 3

What happened to Meredith?

On Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3, the doctors fought to save her life as her condition worsened. 

But how did she feel about visions of her deceased husband?

Meanwhile, Koracick was unimpressed with his new post, but did he quit the hospital?

Elsewhere, Maggie found comfort in Winston's virtual presence. 

Did they plan to meet when they could?

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3 Quotes

Oh yay, we have new babies! How many are gonna die?

Maggie

Teddy: I told them to take away your login privileges.
Mer: I have connections. I own the place.

Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3

