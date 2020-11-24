Grey's Anatomy Round Table: Are Tom's Days Numbered?

Mer's condition has worsened on Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3, and she has all the doctors and her family worried. Meanwhile, Derek's appearances have an ominous tone to them.

Elsewhere, Tom has also tested positive for COVID-19, and a new batch of residents have arrived at the hospital.

Join TV Fanatics Meaghan Frey, Berea Orange, Jasmine Blu, and Grey's Fanatic Jasmin Pettie as they discuss the hour!

Are you surprised by how rapidly Meredith's health declined? Do you think Mer will succumb to COVID-19?

Meaghan: On Grey's Anatomy? Absolutely not. Especially with everything we know about COVID and how quickly people can go from being fine to in an ICU.

I honestly am not sure where I feel like the storyline is going. If the whole twist that Mer can't get to Derek until she is ready to die didn't happen, or if we knew the show was continuing, I would be positive she is going to survive. I just can't imagine them bringing Derek back for Mer, and they never even share an embrace.

Jasmin: I am, and I’m not. On the one hand, it’s scary to see Meredith suffering and declining so rapidly. On the other hand, at the end of the last episode, Hayes found her unconscious laying on the ground in the parking lot, and she hallucinated her dead husband, which indicates that her condition is pretty dire.

I don’t think she’ll succumb because if that was the plan, I think she would have gotten sick later on in the season. If she’s sick the whole time, they’ll run out of road quickly, so I think she’ll get worse before she gets better.

Berea: I am a bit surprised how quickly this is happening. As healthcare workers at Grey-Sloan, they’re getting screened often. But Mer is already in a hallucination stage.

However, as Teddy pointed out, no research on COVID is credible yet. We still don’t know everything about it. Now, if Meredith will die from it, I’m not sure. If we knew this to be a final season, then I’d say yes. But then again, Meredith has been through enough!

Jasmine: I am a bit surprised at how fast this all happened, but I suppose that's the point. COVID has taken down some of the healthiest people in the blink of an eye. It's a lot to happen to Mer, though.

I don't think she'll die, but then again, they've already pulled off this epic Derek surprise, so who knows what Grey's Anatomy has planned for us this season! I think she'll maybe get to embrace him when she codes or something, but she'll come back to us.

What are your thoughts on the Mer and Der Beach scenes? Are you still enjoying them?

Meaghan: I enjoy them, and they are making me an emotional mess. I was a blubbering yet hysterically laughing mess when Mer ran to him and then faceplanted.

However, I did get my hopes up for much more than we had delivered to us last night. We only get two more episodes with appearances from Patrick, so I hope they make them count and give us a solid 10 to 15 minutes of them talking about Mer's life and the kids in one of them.

I am extremely excited to see the rest of the ghosts from Mer's past, though. Lexie, Mark, George, Ellis, Thatcher, and Doc are all on the top of my list, but I would love to get an appearance from the other OG limbo ghosts too.

Mer: I hate you!

Mer: I hate you!

Derek: You love me, and God knows I love you. I'll be right here when you're ready.

Permalink: You love me, and God knows I love you. I'll be right here when you're ready.

Jasmin: I enjoyed them. Seeing Derek Shepherd again is always a treat!

I loved how Derek kept saying the sand wasn’t real, and then Meredith ran to him and tripped and fell, and she called him on it, and he laughed. Classic Derek.

He loves her, but he was also kind of a jerk at times, and that was so him. I, too, would like to see more ghosts from Meredith's past appear on the beach.

Berea: The beach scenes aren’t doing that much for me, honestly, although it’s just nice to see him. It seems he’s there to usher her to the other side or convince her to go back to their kids. I’m ready to see what’s going on with this.

Jasmine: I love that we get to see Derek again, and I appreciate the metaphor with the sand and her not being able to get to him until she's ready to cross over. The face plant in the sand was hilarious.

But yeah, I agree with Berea. I'm eager to see more. Where are we going with these hallucinations? I also am intrigued by Mer seeing other ghosts. My prediction is that she'll see Ellis, and I would love if she saw Lexie.

Did Meredith make the right choice with her new Power of Attorney?

Meaghan: Yes, but I say that reluctantly. If Mer was going to choose a new POA, then yes, Richard is the perfect choice. He is going to do whatever it takes to save Mer.

I must say, though, I was holding out hope that Alex and Izzie would make an appearance if she kept him.

Amelia can't even decide what she wants for dinner. Maggie doesn't know when it's time for someone to die, she has a hard time letting go. At least Alex will pull the plug if he has to. Mer

Permalink: Amelia can't even decide what she wants for dinner. Maggie doesn't know when it's time for...

Jasmin: Yes, I think so. Richard loves her enough to do everything to save her but is clear-headed and wise enough to respect her wishes if she becomes too far gone.I loved his joke about it being payback for what he did years earlier.

I had a moment where I thought that she might make Hayes her POA, but then he commented about how you don’t want it to be a family member or someone who loves you so much that they’ll do anything to keep you alive. It should be someone who can be objective and respect your wishes.

Hayes cares deeply for Meredith, and if it were him, he’d do everything to keep her alive no matter what, and I love that implication from their conversation. I, too, would have liked to have seen an appearance from Alex and Izzie.

Berea: Richard makes total sense as her POA. He’s the closest thing she has to a father. He can be objective. And as Jasmin said, he can get his revenge on her, too, from when she was his POA.

I, too, am disappointed that it’s not still Alex. I just want to actually see him and Izzie together again, even though I know it's a long shot.

Richard: What if that person is you?

Mer: It's not, not yet, your kids need you.

Richard: We all need you. Permalink: We all need you.

Permalink: We all need you.

Jasmine: Richard is the perfect choice. I always love the little callbacks and moments to how close they are. Richard is her father-figure, and he knows her well enough to fight for her while also respecting her wishes.

I'm happy she switched it from Alex. He's not around, and it sucks, but it's like when Mer had to move on from Cristina being her one person.

I thought she would choose Hayes for a split-second, but he doesn't know her well enough for that. I also had a moment where I thought she would choose DeLuca, but that would've been weird in hindsight.

Tom admitted that Teddy broke him, he gave up mentoring residents, and now he tested positive for COVID-19. Does it feel like Tom is on borrowed time?

Meaghan: Yes, and I'm livid with the writers over it. Tom is one of the best characters, and they keep giving him the sh%t end of the stick.

If Mer is going to survive, then Tom is going to die. There is no way that both of them are making it out of this alive. Thank God he recognized he was not in the right state of mind to mentor the residents. They would have had no interns left if he was left to continue doing it.

Jasmin: I think so. I really liked the scene with Richard and Tom. I loved Richard’s speech, but Tom didn’t seem to take it to heart.

Tom was floundering again, and I feel like they might be moving towards wrapping up his storyline. If he and Teddy aren’t getting back together, which appears to be the case, and with Amelia on maternity leave, then there’s no real story for him.

Since it’s now been revealed that he has COVID-19, they could choose to kill him off or have him recover and return to where he was working prior to moving to Seattle.

Teddy: I told them to take away your login privileges.

Teddy: I told them to take away your login privileges.

Mer: I have connections. I own the place.

Permalink: I have connections. I own the place.

Berea: I said before that I think Tom is going to die this season. I love him so much, but he has really been going through it lately, and that is in large part due to Teddy.

As much as I would hate for him to die, the cast seems to have gotten too big now, and as Jasmin pointed out, Tom is a good candidate since he doesn’t have much story left. He’s on the outs with Catherine. Amelia is on leave. He and Teddy are over (unfortunately). He doesn’t really have any real ties to anyone else.

Jasmine: I love Tom, too, and I'm annoyed by this. For one, it's getting old that the others treat him like the antichrist when Tom has proven that he's a decent guy beneath the bluster (which almost all the characters have had).

Also, you can tell the guy is struggling, but no one cares, and as the others have said, they have cut off any ties he has to anyone, so he doesn't have any story to tell because of that. I'm going to be pissed if something happens to Tom, but all of his scenes feel ominous.

Does it feel like Maggie is at her most overwhelmed? Also, how are we feeling about Winston being her rock during all of this?

Meaghan: It must be extremely difficult for Maggie, someone who is an incredible cardiothoracic surgeon, to feel so helpless to save these people. She likes to be in control, and that control has been taken from her by an enemy she can't even see.

It is great that Maggie has someone to be there for her, but I worry that if she becomes reliant on him to be her support system, she will completely fall apart if anything happens to him. I kind of wish they had used this opportunity to have Amelia and Maggie lean on each other.

Jasmin: I think she is at her most overwhelmed definitely. Before this season aired, my best friend that I watch with every week (in a safe, physically distanced way) theorized that Maggie might have a break down this season because she’s never really had one the way the other characters have, and this would be the perfect time.

I think we might see that this season. I like that they are using Maggie to highlight how COVID-19 is disproportionally affecting women of color. I like that Winston is her rock, and there was some great acting on the part of Kelly McCreary in that closet scene! I felt her heartbreak.

Oh yay, we have new babies! How many are gonna die? Maggie

Permalink: Oh yay, we have new babies! How many are gonna die?

Berea: Maggie is definitely going through a tough time. I’ll disagree with Jasmin, though, that she’s never had a breakdown before. She literally just had one last season after losing Sebi.

Just like Derek did in season five, Maggie quit her job from that breakdown. So I don’t think she’ll do that again. Maggie is resilient and strong. While she, of course, feels overwhelmed by all of her losses, she won’t give up. Like she wouldn’t give up on her mom, she won’t give up on Meredith, either.

I am growing to appreciate Winston in Maggie’s life, for sure. I’m not completely on the 'ship yet, but the closet scene was perfect. I love it when Kevin directs.

Jasmine: I agree with all of you. Kelly McCreary was fantastic during this installment. I felt for her in almost every scene she was in, and she is conveying the despair, stress, and worry so well.

And yes, I said it on Twitter (and even got a response from Kevin McKidd!), but I LOVE it when he directs. Everything about that closet scene was raw perfection.

Did you like any of the new residents, and did they make an impression on you?

Meaghan: Honestly? No, and no. Big O is the only one I even remember, but I would be fine if we never saw her again. If they are going to focus on new characters, I rather put the spotlight on Perez.

Jasmin: Yes, but only because one of them is played by the actress who played Sandy Lopez on ER, which my friend and I are currently watching on DVD.

It was cool to see Richard give the three new interns who made it through the day his introduction speech in the operating room. It’s not his usual speech because these are not usual times, and I like that they reflected that.

Berea: All I remember about them is there are a mother and daughter. Maybe I’ll find Mama interesting, but we’ll see. I already don’t feel like we get enough of the ones we have.

Jasmine: Mama Ortiz was the only standout, and part of that was because of Lisa Vidal playing her, and the other part was the vibes she and Tom had.

But yeah, the Richard speech aside, I would prefer more focus on someone like Perez or any of the other residents outside of Levi, who don't get any focus anymore. Did Parker ever recover from the car crash at Joe's?

Who was the MVP of the hour?

Meaghan: Hayes. He gave Mer the exact support and outlet she needed to be able to express her fears regarding her diagnosis. She has kept a brave face with everyone, but we know Mer. She is always hiding much more under the surface. She needed that moment.

Jasmin: I agree! I loved that scene! Hayes is such a great new character, and I love their interactions. Secondly, I’d have to say Meredith because her scenes with her family and kids really got me. They felt emotional and real to me, and I felt like it brought the disease home.

Berea: I concur. I am really loving the growing bond between Hayes and Meredith. He was so good at supporting Meredith, and I love that.

Jasmine: How does Richard Flood do the absolute most with his screentime? I loved every second of Hayes. But to break things up, I'll say as a character, Maggie. She was breaking my heart for the entire hour. As a person, Kevin McKidd for the directing.

What was your favorite or a standout scene, character, or quote?

Meaghan: Derek telling Mer, "I'll be here when you're ready." It hit me right in the gut. It was reassuring to know that when Mer's time comes, he will be there waiting for her, but to have them so close yet still so far apart was heartbreaking.

Honorable mention goes to Mer face planting in the sand. I have to wonder if it was planned or Ellen literally tripped at the perfect moment.

Jasmin: Haha! I hadn't of that, but now I wonder too! That would be hilarious if that was the case. For me, it’s a tie between the scenes with Meredith and Derek on the beach, like you said, and Maggie in the supply closet on the phone talking to Winston while breaking down about her patient.

Berea: My favorite scene was definitely Maggie and Winston. Beautifully directed by Kevin McKidd and Kelly McCreary just really made me feel her pain in her acting that scene. It was so good.

Choose someone who would chose you over and over again. Hayes

Permalink: Choose someone who would chose you over and over again.

Jasmine: Hayes' pep talk was adorable. He's one of the most relaxed characters we've had on the series, right up there with Link. I just appreciate his energy.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Do you agree with us? Do you disagree? Give the questions a go in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays on ABC.

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.