Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 12 Episode 3

Did Nell's tip cause a world of problems for Sam?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3, a surprising mission about an informant who blew the whistle on a military secret resulted in a devastating turn of events. 

Difficult Decision - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Kensi and Deeks debated whether or not to buy their first house. 

But what held them back from pulling the trigger on the big thing?

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3 Quotes

Callen: You sure you're all right?
Sam: Nothing a couple of beers and a good night's sleep won't cure.

I think it's actually required by law that you sing along to Journey.

Deeks [to Deeks]

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 Episode 3 Photos

