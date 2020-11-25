Watch NCIS Online: Season 18 Episode 2

What was Gibbs hiding?

On NCIS Season 18 Episode 2, we took a trip through his past to the murder case that first introduced him to the NCIS. 

Missing Body - NCIS Season 18 Episode 1

We also got to see his first meeting with a young, new-to-America Ducky. 

However, a case in present made it clear that there was a lot Gibbs was hiding about his past. 

Who managed to get to the root of it?

Watch NCIS Season 18 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

NCIS Season 18 Episode 2 Quotes

I'm done with anniversaries.

Gibbs

What was this guy doing down here?

Palmer

NCIS Season 18 Episode 2

NCIS Season 18 Episode 2 Photos

Diagnosing Relationship - NCIS Season 18 Episode 2
NCIS Lore - Season 18 Episode 2
Special Guest - NCIS Season 18 Episode 2
Intense Discussion - NCIS Season 18 Episode 2
Learning History - NCIS Season 18 Episode 2
Maturing Marine - NCIS Season 18 Episode 2
