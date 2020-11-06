Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 18

at .

Did everyone survive the latest scuffle with God?

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18, Sam, Dean, Jack, and Castiel set out to on their latest mission for the common good. 

For The Common Good - Supernatural

However, everything changed for them when God made a last-ditch plan to destroy everything the good guys thought they had accomplished. 

How did it all shake out?

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 Quotes

I never found an answer because the one thing I want is something I know I can’t have. But I think I know now happiness isn’t in the having. It’s in just being.

Castiel

Castiel: Knowing you has changed me. Because you cared, I cared. I cared about the whole world because of you. You changed me, Dean.
Dean: Why does this sound like a goodbye?
Castiel: I love you.

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18

Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18 Photos

Tending to Jack - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Castiel's Last Stand - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Billie Looks - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Charlie Returns - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Making a Plea - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
Billie is Back - Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18
