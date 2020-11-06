Watch Supernatural Online: Season 15 Episode 18

Did everyone survive the latest scuffle with God?

On Supernatural Season 15 Episode 18, Sam, Dean, Jack, and Castiel set out to on their latest mission for the common good.

However, everything changed for them when God made a last-ditch plan to destroy everything the good guys thought they had accomplished.

How did it all shake out?

Use the video above to watch Supernatural online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.