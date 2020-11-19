Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 3

at .

Did Hondo choose to stand up for his friend?

On S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3, he was asked to speak on behalf at his friend's parole hearing. 

Stone Faced - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 1

Meanwhile, the team helped the FBI track down a mob informant on the run from the crime family he is meant to testify against. 

Elsewhere, the team dynamic became complicated when Street and Tan signed up for a leadership competition. 

Watch S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch S.W.A.T. online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Quotes

Tan's got fans. Must be nice.

Street

Organized crime. What a thankless beat. Surveillance, informants, auditing, death by paperwork. You never really get a win.

Commander

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3

S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3 Photos

Target Practice - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3
Street Listening to Victor - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3
Victor Chatting with Street - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3
S.W.A.T. In Action Season 4 Episode 3
Commander Looks Worried - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3
Street and Chris - S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3
  1. S.W.A.T.
  2. S.W.A.T. Season 4
  3. S.W.A.T. Season 4 Episode 3
  4. Watch S.W.A.T. Online: Season 4 Episode 3