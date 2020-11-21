Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 2

at .

Did Liz manage to get the answers she needed?

On The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2, it was all hands on deck as her pursuit of Red continued, but what did she learn about her mother?

Instigating Mother - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2

Meanwhile, the Task Force continued to try to get through to Liz, but her actions threatened to shut them down for good. 

What did Red have to say about his former friend?

Watch The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch The Blacklist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Quotes

Ressler: She wouldn't.
Red: What do you think she's doing? Saying "Pretty please" and "Mother May I"?

Stop protecting Reddington and start protecting your family, three generations of women.

Liz [to Dominic]

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2

The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2 Photos

Hiding Behind Car - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
New Dynamic - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
Instigating Mother - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
Hunting Liz - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
Searching for Liz - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
Hunting for One of Her Own - The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
  1. The Blacklist
  2. The Blacklist Season 8
  3. The Blacklist Season 8 Episode 2
  4. Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 8 Episode 2