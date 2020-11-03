Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 1

at .

Did Shaun manage to keep a patient safe during COVID-19?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1 picked up in the early days of the virus with an explosive development rocking the hospital. 

Shaun also struggled with having to stay isolated from Lea during the most difficult time of his life. 

Meanwhile, Park prepared to leave the hospital for good, but not before unveiling the new crop of residents. 

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1 Quotes

Shaun: You have COVID-19. I can tell without a test, which is a good thing because we don't have any.
Man: But I can't smell. That's not a symptom.
Shaun: It is now.
Man: So I have COVID. Now what?
Shaun: Go home. There's no treatment. Rest, stay away from people, come back if you have trouble breathing. Goodbye.

Lea: Have you seen my ID badge?
Shaun: This wouldn't have happened if you had stayed over.
Lea: My ability to lose things has not changed since I lived here.
Shaun: If you had stayed over you wouldn't have had to come back here.
Lea: It's too soon.
Shaun: Why is it too soon?
Lea: We've only been together a few weeks.
Shaun: How many weeks are required before you can stay over?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1

