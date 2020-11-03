Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 1

Did Shaun manage to keep a patient safe during COVID-19?

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1 picked up in the early days of the virus with an explosive development rocking the hospital.

Shaun also struggled with having to stay isolated from Lea during the most difficult time of his life.

Meanwhile, Park prepared to leave the hospital for good, but not before unveiling the new crop of residents.

