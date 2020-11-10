Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Shaun manage to save his patient?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2, Shaun learned that his patient was infected with COVID-19. 

An Unpredictable Illness - The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 1

With little evidence about how to treat the patient, they came to a devastating decision. 

Meanwhile, Shaun worried about jeopardizing Lea's health, so he took swift action. 

Elsewhere, Claire struggled to move on following the death of Neil. 

The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2 Quotes

Melendez: It's stuff now, it's meaningless, Claire.
Claire: Each of these things tells an interrupted story.

Woman: Woke up this morning with a temperature of 104.
Son: Be quiet and let the doctor examine you.
Woman: Why, so she can find out what I just told her?

