Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 4 Episode 2

Did Shaun manage to save his patient?

On The Good Doctor Season 4 Episode 2, Shaun learned that his patient was infected with COVID-19.

With little evidence about how to treat the patient, they came to a devastating decision.

Meanwhile, Shaun worried about jeopardizing Lea's health, so he took swift action.

Elsewhere, Claire struggled to move on following the death of Neil.

