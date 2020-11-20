Wipeout Contestant Dies After Completing Obstacle Course

A contestant on the forthcoming Wipeout update has died.

Per TMZ, a male contestant passed away on Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following the completion of one of the show's obstacle courses.

The unidentified contestant felt unwell after completing the course, and required medical attention and was treated by on-site emergency professionals.

Paramedics were called to the set of the series and the contestant was taken to a local hospital.

All of the Wipeout contestants have to go strict medical examinations to make sure they are healthy to participate on the series.

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said in a statement, while Distribution company Endemol Shine North America also commented on the news, saying:

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The series is currently on a planned hiatus from filming for the Thanksgiving holiday, but is set to return to production at an undisclosed time after.

TBS announced it would be rebooting Wipeout in April, ordering 20 new episodes, and revealing there would be some significant changes from the original iteration of the series.

John Cena and Nicole Byer are set to host.

“In my many years of producing, Wipeout remains my all-time favorite,” series creator Matt Kunitz said in a statement at the time the series was ordered.

“Wipeout is a rare show loved by both kids and adults, a true co-viewing experience. With a strong focus on comedy, there is no better network for Wipeout’s return than TBS.”

“Now more than ever is the time to gather family and tune-in to a fiercely wild and undeniably engaging viewing experience that mixes athletic action with hilarious antics,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager, TNT, TBS and truTV.

“We are honored to partner with Endemol Shine to present a reimagined take on this universally beloved franchise that keeps audiences of all ages glued to the screen.”

