Yellowstone: Paramount Network Sets November Marathon, Re-Airing Every Episode

Paramount Network is giving Yellowstone fans something to look forward to this November.

The hit series will re-air its first three seasons, presumably around Thanksgiving.

The news broke on the official Yellowstone Twitter account.

"The #YellowstoneTV every episode feast is coming this month," begins the social media post.

"Stay tuned for details, and get ready to binge all three seasons with us."

Without giving us specifics, it's still easy to assess what's going on here:

All 29 episodes will re-air on the cable network, and it should coincide with Thanksgiving.

Who better to spend time with than the Duttons, and the other people who orbit their world?

The beloved series follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

The ranch is under constant attack by those it borders—land developers, an Indian reservation, and United States of America's first national park. It's been a wild TV series, that's for sure.

"It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny, where land grabs earn developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world's largest oil, natural gas, and lumber corporations," reads the official logline.

"Where unsolved murders are not news, they are a consequence of living in the new frontier. It is the best and worst of the United States as seen through the eyes of a family that represents both."

If the above is not enough to make you watch for the first time, we don't know what is.

Yellowstone nabbed a fourth season renewal earlier this year when series co-creator Taylor Sheridan inked an overall deal with ViacomCBS.

But Paramount Network will be rebranding as a movie network, with the cabler reportedly considering making the series more cinematic and airing back-to-back episodes.

The series has been a bonafide hit for the cabler since its launch, so it makes sense that spinoffs are being considered.

