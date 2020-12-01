Andrew Lincoln to Star in Netflix Movie, and It's Coming Very Soon

Andrew Lincoln's return to The Walking Dead franchise may be up in the air, but fans of the actor will be able to see him in a new movie in early 2021.

Lincoln's latest movie, Penguin Bloom, which was set to release in theaters across the globe, has been acquired by Netflix in several key territories.

The film, which also stars Naomi Watts, is set to stream in North America, the UK, France, and select countries in Asia on January 27.

The movie is based on Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom's novel of the same name, and follows a young family struggling to come to terms with an accident that leaves the mother, Sam Bloom (played by Naomi Watts), paralyzed.

The family soon finds comfort in nursing an injured magpie chick back to health.

Yes, Lincoln is playing Naomi's on-screen husband in the project.

"We all fell in love with the life-affirming nature of Sam's story and her undeniable spirit," said Watts and her fellow producers to Variety, adding:

"The emotional journey she and her family go on after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable."

"We have a wonderful partner in Netflix and we're delighted they will be bringing Penguin Bloom to audiences around the world."

Grimes is, of course, most well-known for his Rick Grimes role on The Walking Dead, a role he held for nine seasons, before departing the series.

On the night his final episode with the series aired, AMC announced that Lincoln would lead the cast of a series of movies based on the series.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the project has been delayed, and there's no telling when it will go into production.

Still, it's nice to know the actor will be on our screens again via Netflix in this upcoming movie.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.