Chrishell Stause Responds to Backlash Over Family Christmas Photo

Chrishell Stause is opening up about the criticism towards her over attending a family gathering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Selling Sunset star shared a photo of her and her boyfriend Keo Motsepe, alongside Stause's family members.

The initial post, which was shared over the weekend, was all about introducing the Dancing With the Stars pro to her family, but she later edited it as people hit out in the comments section over her gathering during the health crisis.

"Introduced @keo_motsepe to the fam. He fit right in 😜😍🥰🎄," Stause wrote initially, adding:

"Merry Christmas everyone from mine to yours!!! Sending you all so much love💕"

She went on to speak about how she gathered with her family during Christmas.

"*Edit: To those bringing up Covid concerns, I understand and agree this was not a good use of my platform," Stause conceded.

"I normally always try to be socially responsible with my posts because I am naturally a compassionate person. I can see how this does not show that to some. I understand you won't agree, but at least so you can see where I am coming from."

"This is my immediate family and we all are able to test before and after," she explained.

"This is the first Christmas without our mom we felt important to be there for each other in a tough year."

"Please be safe and I am sending all my love to my supporters & critics," she concluded. "I hear all of you and can appreciate feedback from both sides."

The comments section appeared to be split down the middle, with some defending the star and others criticizing her.

"Please be mindful of your platform. It's not good to show large family gatherings. It makes others think it’s okay," a user wrote under the photo.

Added another:

"I found I have been unfollowing a lot of influencers lately for their total lack of responsibility during COVID. Im afraid youve joined that list."

"You do not need to apologize nor do you owe anyone an explanation for your choice," one person wrote.

"If every single one of y'all were comfortable with getting together, that is Y'ALL'S choice. I'm so glad you had a Merry Christmas!"

"You should not have to apologize for gathering with your IMMEDIATE family!" another added. "So glad you had a wonderful Christmas!! 🎄🎄"

