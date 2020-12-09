Cobra Kai Season 3 Trailer: Will Miguel Survive?

Cobra Kai will air its first season as a Netflix original in early 2021.

The streamer has now dropped the full-length trailer for the new episodes which pick up in the immediate aftermath of the violent brawl between the dojos that left Miguel fighting for his life.

Here is the official logline from Netflix:

COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

Season 3 finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition.

While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance.

The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.

The cast includes a mixture of returning and new cast memebrs:

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri) with Martin Kove (John Kreese), and Peyton List (Tory)

Cobra Kai is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment.

Will Smith, James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment along with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka serve as co-executive producers.

The series has been a hit ever since it launched as Youtube original, with Netflix swooping in to save the day when it emerged that Youtube would not be keeping the show beyond its third season.

It emerged as an instant hit on Netflix, with the streamer telling shareholders it reached 50 million accounts. Given that the first two seasons that are currently on the service have been available elsewhere, this is an impressive figure.

Will it soar when the third season hits Jan. 8, 2021?

Watch the trailer below.

