Ellen DeGeneres Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis, Talk Show Production Halted

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19.

The talk show host confirmed the news on Thursday via Twitter.

"Hi Everyone," DeGeneres wrote in her statement.

"I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I'm feeling fine right now."

"Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe."

As a result, production on the talk show has been placed on hold.

"Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January," reads a statement from Studio Telepictures.

The announcement comes following an alarming Buzzfeed report that the talk show is in jeopardy.

The outlet claimes the show "losing advertisers, struggling to book A-list celebrities, and suffering a dip in ratings during what is usually the busiest time of year."

Buzzfeed News is the same outlet that spoke to various staffers of the series, and went on to claim that the individuals witnessed microaggression, racism, as well as sexism on the set of the once popular show.

Three top producers were subseqently fired, and it seems that the bad press might actually bring the show to a halt for good.

“We’re trying to be a content house, but we have no content,” one employee told Buzzfeed.

In a typical year, ‘12 Days of Giveaways’ is huge," the report continues.

"We’ve basically claimed Christmas on daytime TV ... Everyone wants to be in the audience. Everyone wants the gifts."

"And so we line up all these crazy sponsors, and people love it. But this year, our ‘12 Days’ is more condensed. We don’t have as many sponsors."

"This feels like our make-it-or-break-it moment. This will be our biggest report card."

There were questions whether the series would even return following its summer hiatus, but the latest season launched in September with Ellen addressing the controversy.

"As you may have heard this summer, there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show," DeGeneres said to viewers on the opener.

"And then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously," she added.

"And I want to say, I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power. I realized that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

"This is The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I am Ellen DeGeneres. My name is there. My name is there. My name is on underwear."

"We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes. And today we are starting a new chapter."

