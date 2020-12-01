Euphoria Christmas Special Trailer Picks Up Rue's Story

Euphoria has unveiled its first look at the first of two special episodes.

HBO confirmed earlier this year that two episodes would be produced to help bridge the gap between Euphoria Season 1 and the delayed Euphoria Season 2.

The trailer shows Rue (Zendaya) contemplating her life in a diner after losing her girlfriend Jules (Hunter Schafer) and suffering a relapse.

Euphoria Season 1 wrapped with Jules getting on a train and leaving town, while Rue decided to stay back.

Ultimately, Rue could not cope with what was happening and turned back to the drugs.

As she contemplates what comes next, she's joined by Ali (Colman Domingo), a man she met at her Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Due to the nature of the episode and it picking up with Rue, there's no telling what will be included.

We do know that it was filmed with a smaller cast than usual as a way to get fans fresh content during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Production on Euphoria Season 2 was set to get underway earlier this year, but it was halted because, you guessed it, COVID-19.

HBO has yet to announce when the second part of the special will air, or even who it will be focused on.

It's likely to pick up with Jules after she left on the train, but until we get to see part one, there really is no confirmation.

Euphoria's expansive cast also includes Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.

The series launched in June 2019 to rave reviews and decent ratings, helping HBO reach a younger audience than usual.

It makes sense that a second season was swiftly ordered.

The show has also performed well on the awards circuit, with Zendaya recently winning the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Have a look at the clip below.

