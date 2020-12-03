Firefly Lane: Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Drama Gets Netflix Premiere Date, Trailer

They're back.

Netflix has brought two acting powerhouses together for its latest original series.

Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) will play two best friends in Firefly Lane, debuting February 3.

"The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different," reads the official logline.

"Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life -- forever inseparable best friends."

"Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs -- triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship."

"One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood -- but through the decades, their bond remains -- until it faces the ultimate test."

Kristin Hannah, who penned the novels the series is based off, serves as co-executive producer, while creator Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers, Peter O’Fallon, Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, and Lee Rose.

The cast also includes Ali Skovbye (When Calls the Heart) and Roan Curtis (The Magicians) as young versions of Tully and Kate, plus Ben Lawson (Doubt), Yael Yurman (The Man in the High Castle), and Beau Garrett (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce).

The latest trailer shows the friends through three generations, and one thing is made clear throughout:

Even when they're arguing with each other, they always find a way back. That's what friends are for.

They go through the happy times and the sad times, and their friendship remains.

Have a look at the latest trailer and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you watch?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.