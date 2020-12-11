Game of Thrones Prequel: Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke Among Latest Additions

The Game of Thrones prequel is starting to take shape.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the spinoff has filled three more roles ahead of production commencing.

Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Emma D'Arcy (Wanderlust), and Matt Smith (The Crown, Dr. Who) and will appear on the House of the Dragon spinoff.

Cooke is set to play Alicent Hightower, described by HBO as "the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms."

"She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen."

D’Arcy is set as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, described as "the king’s first-born child, she is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider."

"Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything … but she was not born a man."

Smith is on board to play Prince Daemon Targaryen, who is the "younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne."

"A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air."

The trio joins The Outsider vet Paddy Considine, who was announced to play King Viserys Targaryen earlier this year.

Viserys was "chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal," according to HBO.

"A warm, kind and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather's legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings."

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Miguel Sapochnik is on board to direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal and Sapochnik will partner as showrunners on the series, which will be penned by Condal.

Game of Thrones wrapped in 2019, with House of the Dragon emerging as the first of many spinoffs in development.

To date, it is the only Game of Thrones-related project to snag a series order, but there's no telling when it could debut.

