Grey's Anatomy Boss Confirms Original Star Will Return

McDreamy will grace our screens again this season, Grey's Anatomy fans.

In a new interview with Variety, showrunner Krista Vernoff announced that Patrick Dempsey will, once again, stage a comeback to the veteran ABC drama.

"You will see McDreamy again in the back half of the season," the showrunner noted to the outlet.

She also touched upon producers trying to get other actors whose characters had been killed off throughout the show's run, but had nothing new to report at the time of the interview.

"We all have hopes, but we don’t have anything new to report yet," she said.

If you keep up to speed with the show on social media, then you may be wondering about an IMDB page that claimed a lot of former stars had been added to the cast list.

However, this was due to a glitch, and is allegedly not an accurate representation of the cast that will be a part of the remainder of Grey's Anatomy Season 17.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know that both Dempsey and T.R. Knight have returned to the series in recent months, despite their characters being killed off long ago.

The characters returned and met with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in the beach dream that started on the premiere after the main character caught COVID-19.

With Pompeo's contract up and the character seeing dead people, many fans have questioned whether this could be the final season.

Recently, Chandra Wilson, who plays Miranda Bailey, told Entertainment Tonight that a number of different factors have concluded that the recent season's success should keep the show on the air.

"The network's not ready, the studio's not ready, the fanbase isn't ready, the numbers are too good...collectively, they've decided we're not going to put an end on it."

For now, Grey's Anatomy is on hiatus, with the series set to return on March 4 and pick up in the immediate aftermath of Meredith collapsing.

