Hilary Duff Speaks Out as Disney Nixes Lizzie McGuire Reboot

Disney+ is putting the kibosh on the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Hilary Duff broke the news on Wednesday that the revival of the classic Disney Channel sitcom would not be made.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Duff wrote in an Instagram post.

“She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me," she continued.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen."

"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves," she notes.

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her."

"I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of,” she concluded.

The revival was announced back in August 2019, with original stars, and the original creator set to come back.

The potential series hit a major snag earlier this year when it was put on hold by Disney+ after the streamer was not impressed with the first two episodes.

"Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series," said the streamer at the time.

"After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show."

Duff and the creative team wanted to take the series in a more adult direction, in a similar vein to Love, Victor, which got moved to Hulu as a result.

Creator Terri Minsky wanted the reboot to get to move and air as they intended.

"The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem," reads the original logline.

"With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.