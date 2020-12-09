iCarly Revival Ordered: Which Original Stars Are Returning?

iCarly will rise again!

TV Line is reporting that the beloved series is getting the revival treatment on CBS All Access, which will soon be changing its name to Paramount+.

Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever) are on board to develop the highly-anticipated project.

The original series, which ran from 2007-12, focused on Carly and her best friend Sam act funny at a school talent show audition, tech-savvy Freddie records it and posts it online without informing them.

The online audience quickly wanted more of the pair, and the iCarly webcast became a thing.

The teens then found their normal adolescent lives thrown in for a loop when they discovered that they have become online sensations as their show became a roaring success.

Carly lived in Seattle with her adult brother and guardian Spencer and produced the show in a makeshift third-floor studio loft in their apartment.

original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress all set to return for the new project, but it's unclear whether they will be leads or if they will be the adults and a new wave of teens will be brought on to the series.

The news comes months after the CBS All Access rebrand was confirmed.

It will bring together some of the biggest brands around, including MTV, Nickelodeon, and BET.

Paramount+ is also set to roll out globally over the next few years.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” president and CEO Bob Bakish said when the overhaul was made official.

“With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

