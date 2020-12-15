JAG's David James Elliott Joins Starz's Heels

A former JAG star is closing in on a return to the small screen.

David James Elliot is set to star on Heels, the forthcoming Starz drama toplined by Stephen Amell.

Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy.

In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel.

But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to — or hard to leave behind.

Deadline is reporting that Elliot is on board as Tom Spade, a former wrestler who is Jack (Alexander Ludwig) and Ace's (Amell) father, and husband to Mary McCormack's Carol.

Tom built a business that has provided opportunities for aspiring wrestlers from all over the country.

Elliot is best known for playing Harm on JAG, a role he reprised on NCIS: Los Angeles earlier this year.

He has also starred on Impulse, Secrets and Lies, and GCB, among other shows.

Starz placed a series order for Heels in the summer of 2019, but the production has faced numerous delays.

COVID-19 shuttered production for several months, and Amell announced he had been diagnosed with the virus in October.

Production is well underway now, with a 2021 premiere likely.

Heels joins a scripted roster at Starz that includes various Power spinoffs, Outlander, P-Valley, American Gods, The Girlfriend Experience, and Hightown.

The cast is certainly one to look out for, with a lot of big draws, and the plot sounds intriguing, so the premium cabler may well be on to another winner.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.